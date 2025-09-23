70,000 soldiers, robots participate in large-scale Israeli military escalation in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continues to escalate its offensive on Gaza City, deploying approximately 70,000 troops in what Hebrew media outlets have described as the “largest incursion” since the beginning of the war.

The operation, dubbed “Gideon Vehicles 2,” involves multiple military divisions, including the 162nd and 98th divisions, as well as the recently joined 36th division, with the goal of seizing control of the city’s central neighborhoods.

The operations included expanding the incursion into the Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods, the outskirts of the beach, and Tal al-Hawa, in parallel with the destruction of underground tunnels.

This escalation comes amid increasing international political pressure on the Israeli entity and the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, with hundreds of thousands of civilians displaced by intense air and ground attacks.



/129