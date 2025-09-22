Day 717: Key developments in ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza has continued relentlessly into its 717th day on Monday, marked by indiscriminate aerial and artillery bombardment. With full political and military backing from the United States and a deafening silence from the international community, Israel’s campaign has resulted in widespread destruction and mass civilian casualties.

Intensified bombardment and civilian victims

Israeli forces launched dozens of airstrikes across various areas of the Gaza Strip early Monday, exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe that has displaced over two million Palestinians and caused severe famine conditions. The focus of the latest wave of attacks appears to be Gaza City, where the aim is reportedly to forcibly depopulate and demolish the city.

Key incidents include:

Fires broke out in Tel al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City, after continuous bombardment.

A woman displaced to Khan Yunis was killed after being shot by Israeli forces inside her tent.

Israeli airstrikes hit near Al-Hurriya School, in al-Zaytoun Neighborhood.

Drones struck tents housing newly displaced families in Nuseirat Refugee Camp, killing at least two.

The bombing of the Al-Deiri family home in al-Sabra, Gaza City, resulted in additional civilian casualties.

Several air raids and drone attacks occurred near the northern pier, in Al-Shati Camp, while a child was killed in a drone strike on a vehicle in the Al-Farouq Area.

Other areas targeted include neighborhoods around Al-Quds Open University, Tel al-Hawa, Sheikh Radwan, and central Khan Yunis.

Ongoing genocide

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll since Israel launched its genocide on the Strip in October 2023, has risen to 65,283 Palestinians, with 166,575 injured and over 9,000 still missing. Famine conditions have already claimed hundreds of lives, and over 2 million people remain forcibly displaced amid total infrastructural collapse.



