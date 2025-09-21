Libya hosts 13th International Holy Quran Award in Benghazi

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 13th edition of the Libya International Holy Quran Award has begun in Benghazi, celebrating a major religious and cultural event that gathers participants from over 70 nations, reinforcing Libya’s role as a center of Islamic heritage and Quranic devotion.

The opening ceremony featured prominent figures, including Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Saddam Haftar, Prime Minister Dr. Osama Hammad, and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mr. Atef Al-Obaidi.

Their presence underscores the significance the Libyan government places on this international Quranic competition, held under the patronage of the General Command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, reflecting its dedication to promoting religious values and spiritual identity.

Recognized as one of the world’s leading Quranic contests, the Libya International Holy Quran Award draws top-tier memorizers from across the globe to compete in an atmosphere of faith, unity, and peace inspired by the Holy Quran.

This year’s session is expected to be highly competitive, with widespread appreciation for Libya’s hospitality and the well-organized arrangements for participants and judges.



