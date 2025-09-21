Muslims in Germany invite public to participate in “Open Mosque Day” event

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The Central Council of Muslims in Germany has invited the public to take part in the “Open Mosque Day”, scheduled for October 3.

The annual event aims to strengthen dialogue and interaction, promote mutual understanding, and counter hate speech and societal divisions.

Such initiatives, the Council said in a statement, underscore the importance of challenging stereotypes and revealing the true role of Muslim communities in Germany.

Under the theme “Religion and Ethics – Faith as a Compass for Humanity,” this year’s event emphasizes the role of religious values in promoting compassion, justice, and solidarity.

Mosques throughout the country are set to welcome visitors, offer cultural and educational programs, and involve youth and women, showcasing the inclusive civic engagement of Muslim communities.