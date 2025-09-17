PCHR accuses IOF of mass killings in Gaza City

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) has accused Israeli occupation forces (IOF) of carrying out systematic mass killings of civilians in Gaza City. The center warned of a dangerous escalation following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement of a large-scale military operation.

In a statement released Tuesday, the PCHR, a civil society group based in Gaza, reported that IOF airstrikes intensified at dawn, targeting residential blocks in Al-Daraj and Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods. The attacks killed 41 Palestinians, injured dozens, and left around 60 missing under the rubble. Homes belonging to the Taha, Masoud, Al-Sawafiri, Al-Hanjouri, and Saqallah families were destroyed, while civil defense teams continue rescue efforts.

Israeli warplanes also struck a residential block near the General Security headquarters in northwest Gaza City, killing 8 and injuring 40. Additionally, the IOF detonated 9 explosive-laden robots in the southern part of the city, destroying entire neighborhoods and displacing hundreds of families.

In Al-Sabra, a strike on the Hindi family home killed four Palestinians. In Al-Rimal, nine displaced members of the Abu Ghoneimah family—including two women and five children—were killed when their tent was bombed.

The PCHR stated that the IOF continues to bomb residential towers and high-rise buildings while issuing illegal evacuation orders that force residents and displaced persons toward Al-Mawasi and Khan Yunis—areas also under daily bombardment and suffering from severe shortages of basic services.

The statement emphasized that tens of thousands of people are now homeless and face extreme difficulties evacuating due to lack of resources, while heavy bombardment obstructs documentation efforts.

The PCHR described Netanyahu’s remarks and the “political cover” provided by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a clear admission of intent to commit genocide and erase Palestinian existence.

It called on the international community, UN bodies, and the Security Council to take urgent action, including civilian protection, opening humanitarian corridors, banning weapons targeting residential areas, and pressuring Israel to stop what it called genocide in Gaza.

With unwavering US support, Israeli occupation forces continue a genocidal war on Gaza. Local statistics report 64,905 deaths, 164,926 injuries, over 9,000 missing persons, and famine that has claimed hundreds of lives. More than two million Palestinians now live in forced displacement amid widespread destruction.

