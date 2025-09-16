Death toll in Gaza rises to 64,905 as Israeli attacks continue

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the last 24 hours, hospitals across the Gaza Strip have received the bodies of at least 34 civilians and treated 316 others who were injured in Israeli attacks, according to a Monday morning report from Gaza’s health ministry.

Since the Israeli army resumed its military campaign on March 18, 2025, a total of 12,354 people have been killed and 52,885 injured, the ministry confirmed.

These latest casualties have raised the overall death toll from the war, which began on October 7, 2023, to 64,905, including 2,497 individuals who were seeking humanitarian aid.

The total number of wounded has also climbed to 164,926, with 18,182 of them being aid seekers, the ministry added.

Additionally, three more people died from starvation and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, bringing the famine-related death toll to 425, including 145 children.

Efforts are still ongoing to locate and recover the bodies of those missing in various parts of the Gaza Strip.



