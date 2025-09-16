Israeli army intensifies deadly strikes across Gaza, killing civilians

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli military continued its intense and deadly operations across the Gaza Strip on Sunday night and into Monday, targeting civilians in multiple locations.

Local media reported that Israeli forces carried out further bombings today, destroying homes and tents and displacing families, worsening the already critical humanitarian situation amid growing famine.

According to a reporter from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC), Israeli attacks persisted throughout Gaza, including a shooting in al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis, which killed a hearing-impaired woman and injured four others.

Another shooting in the same area claimed the lives of three individuals, including a married couple.

In Gaza City’s al-Jala street, an Israeli quadcopter dropped explosives near Abdul-Al junction, killing one person and injuring others.

Five civilians were killed in an Israeli bombing of the al-Karam area in northern Gaza City.

Ten people, mostly children, were seriously wounded in an Israeli airstrike near Capital Mall in central Gaza City.

Reports also indicate that booby-trapped armored vehicles were detonated in residential areas of Gaza City earlier in the day.

At least ten people were killed and others injured when Israeli forces bombed two homes on al-Jala street in Gaza City.

Children from the Sobeih family were injured in an Israeli strike on a tent in the al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.

Six individuals, including three children, were killed in another Israeli attack on a tent in western Gaza City.

Israeli forces continued their assaults across Gaza last night and today, resulting in more civilian casualties, including women and children.

Dozens of people were killed or injured in Israeli strikes targeting aid seekers near distribution centers in various parts of Gaza.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, three people died from starvation and malnutrition, while others succumbed to injuries from recent attacks./



/129