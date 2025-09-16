Cambodia opens prayer rooms at major airports for Muslim tourists

AhlulBayt News Agency: Praying rooms have officially been established at Techo International Airport in Takhmao City, Kandal Province, and Siem Reap–Angkor International Airport in Siem Reap Province to better accommodate Muslim travelers, both domestic and international.

This initiative was implemented under the direct supervision of Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, with support from Huot Hak, Minister of Tourism, and Dr. Mao Havannall, Minister overseeing the Secretariat of State for Civil Aviation.

The creation of these prayer facilities reflects the Cambodian government’s commitment to religious inclusivity and harmony, while also contributing to national development, peace, and progress in accordance with the Pentagon Strategy – Phase I.

Additionally, the move supports the Ministry of Tourism’s Muslim Tourism Development Plan, which aims to make Cambodia a more appealing destination and encourage the growth of Muslim tourism in the country.

