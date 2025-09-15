Gaza doctors resort to amputation amid spread of antibiotic-resistant microbes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, stated that the suffering of the wounded in the Strip is no longer limited to Israeli bullets and bombings. Their lives are now endangered by antibiotic-resistant microbes, as Israel blocks the entry of essential medications, forcing doctors to amputate limbs to save lives.

Speaking to Al Jazeera on Saturday, Al-Bursh explained that Gaza’s health crisis has reached a critical point. Medical teams are faced with two devastating choices: amputate infected limbs or lose patients, due to the total lack of antibiotics banned by Israel.

He emphasized that this situation reflects a systematic policy aimed at dismantling Gaza’s healthcare system. The rise of resistant microbes, he warned, marks a “point of no return” in the crisis.

Al-Bursh added that Israel is committing genocide not only through direct military strikes but also via a medical and pharmaceutical blockade that suffocates millions of Palestinians.

In a related statement, he noted that the Israeli military operation “Gideon Chariots 2,” launched on August 13, led to the martyrdom of 1,891 Palestinians, including 482 children, 174 women, and 75 elderly individuals—meaning 38% of the victims were from vulnerable groups.

He condemned what he called “complicit international silence” in the face of these crimes, which are documented in both sound and image. He accused Israeli leaders of openly declaring their intent to forcibly displace Gaza’s population, in clear violation of international law and the Geneva Conventions.

Al-Bursh also warned of the deepening humanitarian disaster, as famine continues in Gaza. The United Nations officially declared Gaza a famine zone on August 22—the first such declaration in Middle East history. He confirmed that hunger-related deaths have reached 420, including 145 children.

/129