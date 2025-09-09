Hamas rejects US proposal, calls it a surrender deal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bassem Naim, a senior member of Hamas’s political bureau, stated on Tuesday evening that the latest proposal from the United States appears designed to provoke rejection rather than foster a genuine agreement to end the war in Gaza.

In his press statement, Naim stressed that Hamas and other resistance groups are committed to negotiating a deal that brings the war to an end, but they will not accept what he called a surrender agreement.

He elaborated that the U.S. plan includes the immediate release of all Israeli hostages on the first day and links Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza to the formation of a government that must be approved by Israel.

Naim added that the proposal also addresses the future of Hamas leaders and fighters, demands the disarmament of the resistance, and notably lacks any clear commitment to rebuilding Gaza.

These comments were made in response to a new initiative reportedly introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at securing a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange to prevent a major Israeli ground offensive in Gaza City.

