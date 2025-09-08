Islamic world must return to teachings of Prophet Muhammad - Turkish Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Turkish academic has called on the Islamic world to overcome its ongoing crises by returning to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), describing His message as the foundation for unity, justice, and dignity.

Speaking at the webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference, Professor Betül Sayyöz emphasized that the Prophet transformed a fragmented society of the pre-Islamic era into a unified community built on faith, justice, and brotherhood.



She argued that the same principles are urgently needed today to restore strength and honor to the Muslim world.



Sayyöz noted that the Prophet eliminated hostility and gave people a new identity through spiritual brotherhood.



His teachings, she said, encourage forgiveness, mutual support, and care for the needy.



In Medina, he established a society where zakat, charity, and cooperation formed the pillars of social justice.



She stressed that Muslim countries can reduce poverty and strengthen their political independence through collaboration.



Sayyöz warned that without unity, economic power cannot be achieved and without economic power, political dignity remains out of reach.



She reiterated that the path out of war, division, and crisis lies in reviving the values taught by the Prophet Muhammad.



Only through this return, she said, can the Islamic world reclaim its rightful place on the global stage.



With the theme “1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet of Blessings and Islamic Nation”, the 39th Islamic Unity Conference will be held from September 7 to 10, 2025, in Tehran.



/129