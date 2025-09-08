UN warns of imminent famine in Gaza as humanitarian window closes

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations has issued a stark warning that there is only a narrow and rapidly closing opportunity to prevent famine from spreading further across the Gaza Strip.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher stated late Sunday that the suffering in Gaza—marked by death, destruction, starvation, and mass displacement—is the result of deliberate choices that violate international law and disregard global consensus.

Fletcher emphasized that Israel’s latest forced displacement order in Gaza City comes just two weeks after famine was officially confirmed in Gaza province, and amid what he described as an unfolding genocide.

He warned that there is only a slim window, until the end of September, to stop famine from reaching Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis, and that this window is closing quickly.

Fletcher reaffirmed the UN’s position, stating, “We continue to insist that this horror can still be stopped.”

He called for unrestricted humanitarian access, the protection of civilians, and the implementation of provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice.

