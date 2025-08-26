Extremist Israeli settlers seize 6,400 dunums in Al-Khalil with IOF support

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday, Israeli settlers—supported by Israeli occupation forces (IOF)—established three new outposts on Palestinian land in Al-Khalil, located in the southern West Bank, after seizing thousands of dunums.

According to the Al-Baidar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, settlers installed dozens of mobile homes on lands in Birin, east of Al-Khalil, taking control of nearly 6,400 dunums belonging to Birin village, Bani Na’im town, and parts of Al-Khalil city.

The organization reported that the region has faced an intensified settler campaign over the past two months, involving road construction, land confiscation, crop destruction, and sabotage of water wells—actions it described as a direct threat to Palestinian survival in the area.

A related report from the Palestinian Authority’s Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission revealed that settlers carried out 466 attacks across the West Bank in July alone. These included the killing of four Palestinians, the forced displacement of two Bedouin communities totaling 50 families, and attempts to establish 15 more outposts.

Since the beginning of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza on October 7, 2023, settler violence and IOF operations in the West Bank have surged dramatically. According to Palestinian statistics, at least 971 Palestinians have been killed by IOF gunfire and settler assaults.

/129