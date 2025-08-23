UN’s Ramiz Alakbarov warns famine in Gaza is man-made disaster

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ramiz Alakbarov, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, stated that confirmed reports of famine in Gaza Governorate are not merely another warning—they are a deafening alarm after months of alerts, signaling that other parts of Gaza may soon face the same fate.

In a statement issued on Friday, Alakbarov emphasized that the crisis is entirely man-made. Despite continuous warnings and tireless efforts to prevent it, the lack of political will to allow the UN and humanitarian organizations to operate freely has led to this disaster.

He cautioned that any further escalation of the conflict will result in increased displacement, violence, and destruction.

Alakbarov explained that intensified hostilities would further collapse Gaza’s remaining health, water, sanitation, and hygiene systems, leading to disease outbreaks and worsening malnutrition.

He urged the immediate and unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid, essential services, and commercial goods across all entry points into Gaza, including direct access to northern Gaza and Gaza City.

“Famine must be stopped at all costs. Ending famine is a race against time,” Alakbarov concluded.

