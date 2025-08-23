IOF continues daily raids in Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have continued their military operations in the city of Tulkarem and its refugee camp for the 208th consecutive day, and in Nur Shams camp for the 194th day, conducting arrests, home invasions, and intensifying field activities.

According to the daily report from the Tulkarem Media Committee, IOF troops launched a new wave of arrests early Friday morning. Among those detained was Bakr Mohammed Khreish, a recently freed prisoner from the latest exchange deal, who had been displaced from Tulkarem camp.

The IOF also arrested Ayman Mohammed al-Derek after raiding his home in Deir al-Ghusoun, north of Tulkarem. Additional arrests included Moein Osama Sabha, Yahya Majed Barhoush, Mohammed Sabha, and Abdel Rahim Abdullah Barhoush, whose homes in Kafr al-Labad were stormed.

In recent days, IOF forces shot and injured a young man near the separation wall in Qaffin, north of Tulkarem, and wounded another in the city’s eastern neighborhood. Raids also led to the arrest of university student Tariq Ismat Heshmeh and three women in the Thennabeh neighborhood.

Tulkarem remains under daily assault, with a strict siege imposed on both Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps. Armored vehicles and infantry units have surrounded the area, preventing residents from accessing their homes.

The committee reported that the ongoing campaign has displaced over 5,000 families—more than 25,000 individuals—from the camps. More than 600 homes have been completely destroyed, and 2,573 others have sustained partial damage. Both camps are now sealed off by earth mounds and military barriers, rendering them nearly lifeless.

So far, the offensive has resulted in the deaths of 14 Palestinians, including a child and two women—one of whom was eight months pregnant—alongside dozens of injuries and arrests. Infrastructure, homes, businesses, and vehicles have suffered widespread destruction.

