Nicknames of Imam Reza(A.S.)

Imam Reza(A.S.) was given a group of noble nicknames. Each nickname represented one of his noble qualities. The following are some of them:

1. Al-Reza

The historians and narrators have differed over the person who gave this exalted nickname to the Holy Imam(A.S.),to the extent that it has prevailed him and become a name through which he is recognized. The following are some of the statements:

Some narrators believe that it was Ima`m Musa al-Ka`zim(A.S.), who gave this nickname to his son. Sulayma`n b. Hafs reported: "Imam Musa b. Ja'far(A.S.) named his son 'Ali al-Reza`. He would say: 'Summon to me my son al-Reza`.' I asked him: 'To my son belongs pleasure (al-Reza).' He answered: 'My son is al-Reza`.' When he addressed him, he said: 'O Abu`` al-Hasan." These are some statements about giving him this noble nick-name. Ahmed al-Bizanti gave the reason for giving this nick-name to him, saying: "He was given the nick-name of al-Reza` because he is the good pleasure of Allah, the Most Exalted, in His heaven, the pleasure of His Messenger, and of the Imams after him on His earth.

Imam al-Jawad(A.S.),has said: "Verily Allah, the Blessed and Most High, named him al-Reza`, for he was the pleasure of Allah, the Exalted, the Great, in His heaven, of His Messenger, and of the Imams, the blessings of Allah be upon them, after him."

Al-Bizanti asked him: "Weren't all your past forefathers, peace be on them, the pleasure of Allah (reza al-Allah), the Exalted, the Great, of His Messenger, and of the Imams after him?"

"Yes," replied Imam al-Jawad(A.S.).

"Why has only your father been named al-Reza`?" al-Bizanti asked.

"Because both his opposing enemies and obedient supporters were pleased with him, while this did not happen to any of his fathers, so only he was called al-Reza`. "

2. Al-Sa`bir

He was given the nick-name of al-Sabir (the patient) because he was patient toward the troubles and misfortunes caused to him by his opponents and enemies.

3. Al-Zaki

Ima`m 'Ali b. Musa al-Reza(A.S.),was pure, noble, and honorable and nicknamed Al-Zaki.

4. Al-Wafi

As for loyalty, it was one of the Imam's qualities, for he was loyal to his community and homeland.

5. Siraj Allah

The Imam was the Siraj of Allah (the Lamp of Allah). He guided the misled and the perplexed (to the right path).

6.Qurrat 'Ayn al-Mu'minïn

Among his noble nick-names is Qurrat 'Ayn al-Mu'minïn (the delight of the eye of the believers), for he was their ornament, their pride, their cave, and their stronghold.

7. Makkyadat al-Mulhidïn

He was given the nick-name of Makkyadat al-Mulhidïn (the stratagem of the unbelievers), for nullified their vague errors and refuted their imaginations. This was through his debates which were held in the 'Abbasid palace, and with which he established the originality of Islamic principles and values.

8. Al-Siddïq

He was given the nick-name of Al-Siddïq (the very truthful one), for he was like Yusuf (Joseph), who ruled Egypt. He led Islamic world and had an absolute leadership over it.

9. Al-Fadil

He was given the nick-name of al-Fadil or the most meritorious one, for he was the most meritorious and perfect of all the people of his time. These are some of the noble nick-names which were given to him; they display his exalted character and great importance.

