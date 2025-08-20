Ayatollah Khamenei offers condolences on death of iconic artist Farshchian

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has offered condolences over the death of Mahmoud Farshchian, the acclaimed Iranian painter and miniaturist known for his religious and cultural works.

In his message, which was issued on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei described Farshchian as “a shining star in the sky of Iranian art,” praising his faith and commitment, which, he said, infused the artist’s creations with religious devotion.

The Leader extended condolences to Farshchian’s family, students, friends, and the wider Iranian art community.

Farshchian passed away on August 9 at the age of 95 while hospitalized in the United States.