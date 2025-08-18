UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese defends Hamas as political entity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Earlier this week in Italy, Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, spoke in defense of the Hamas Movement, describing it as a political organization with administrative control over Gaza. Her remarks were later shared on social media by UN Watch on Friday.

Albanese stated that many people lack a proper understanding of Hamas, stressing that it is a political entity that gained power through democratic elections.

She said, “People keep repeating ‘Hamas, Hamas, Hamas’… but I don’t think they truly understand what Hamas is. It is a political group that won the 2005 elections, whether people accept it or not. Those elections were considered highly democratic.”

She added that Hamas has established schools, hospitals, and public infrastructure, functioning as the de facto governing authority in Gaza.

Albanese concluded by saying that people should not automatically associate Hamas with violence or militancy. “It’s not just about armed fighters,” she emphasized.

