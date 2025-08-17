UNICEF warns of rising child malnutrition in Gaza; 112 children every day

AhlulBayt News Agency: UNICEF spokesperson Kazem Abu Khalaf issued a warning on Saturday about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stating that 112 children are diagnosed with malnutrition every single day.

Abu Khalaf explained that the number of children suffering from severe malnutrition has surged by 180 percent when comparing data from February, during the ceasefire, to June. He blamed the Israeli occupation for intensifying the crisis.

He noted that although some children survive malnutrition, tens of thousands are suffering from various levels of nutritional deficiency, putting their lives and futures at serious risk.

The crisis also affects pregnant women, many of whom are severely malnourished, leading to newborns being born in critical condition from the moment of birth.

Gaza is currently enduring one of the most catastrophic humanitarian disasters in its history, with extreme famine occurring alongside what has been described as an ongoing genocide by Israel.

Since March 2, Israel has sealed all border crossings into Gaza, preventing humanitarian aid from entering, despite aid trucks being stuck at the borders. The limited supplies allowed in are far from sufficient to meet the basic needs of the starving population.

The UN World Food Program recently reported that one-third of Gaza’s population—around 2.4 million people—had gone several days without food.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel, with backing from the United States, has carried out a campaign in Gaza involving mass killings, starvation, destruction, and displacement, ignoring international appeals and rulings from the International Court of Justice.

This campaign has led to the deaths of 61,827 Palestinians and injuries to 155,275 others, mostly women and children. Over 9,000 people remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced. Famine alone has killed 251 people, including 108 children.

/119