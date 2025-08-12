Five more people, including child, die of malnutrition in Gaza

Ahlulbayt News Agency: Gaza’s health ministry said on Monday morning that five more people, including a child, have died of malnutrition in the past 24 hours.

These new fatalities bring the total number of people who have died from hunger-related causes during the genocidal war on Gaza to 222, including 101 children.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen amid tight siege and ongoing genocide.

Since March 2, 2025, the Israeli occupation regime has been closing all the border crossings with Gaza and preventing the flow of food and medical needs, which has triggered widespread famine across the embattled territory.



