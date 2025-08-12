Humanitarian services provided by central control to guide lost during Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The central control within the guidance centres for the lost, affiliated with the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them), provides its humanitarian services to the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The control management is overseen by the communications departments in the two holy shrines, in cooperation with other departments within them.

The head of the Communications and Information Security Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, Engineer Firas Abbas Hamza, said: "The control operation aims to manage the lost persons guidance centres spread within and outside the city of Karbala in the optimal manner, to be able to match the information of lost individuals with their families' reports and return them to them."

For his part, the head of the Electronic Administration Division in the Communications Department at the Imam al-Hussayn's (p) Holy Shrine, Mr. Salah Al-Amiri, explained that "the control centre contains several stations, including the unified Lost Persons Guidance System, distributed across all centres, in addition to the free relief number station 174, and the station for receiving calls from external and internal control points."

The control officer, Mr. Imad Jabbar, explained that "our teams, after receiving a report about the lost person at a specific centre, direct the call to all other centres, which are all connected to a unified database. After finding the lost person, their information is matched according to the database to ensure they are handed over to their relatives promptly."



