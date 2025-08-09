Israeli occupation authority forces two Al-Quds citizens to raze homes, displacing their families

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation authority (IOA) forced on Friday two Palestinian citizens to demolish their own homes in the east Al-Quds areas of Sur Baher and Silwan under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

According to local sources in Silwan, the Israeli municipality forced Mohamed Samreen to demolish his own home he had built as an annex to his father’s house in 2018.

Samreen, who lived in the house with his wife and kid, said that the municipality threatened to make him pay more than 70,000 shekels if he refused to carry out the demolition himself.

The municipality had already fined Samreen 24,000 shekels for building his home with no permits.

In Sur Baher town, the Israeli municipality also forced Hamza Omeira to carry out the demolition of his home at his own expense.

Omeira said he had to comply with the Israeli demolition order to avoid paying the Israeli municipality exorbitant money in fines and demolition expenses.

A family of 16 lived in the house, which Omeira had built 25 years ago.

Moreover, the Israeli municipality forced a Jerusalemite citizen from the family of Qara’in to demolish his home in the Wadi Hilweh neighborhood of Silwan district, on Thursday.

يطل على الأقصى.. الاحتلال يجبر المقدسي محمد سمرين على هدم منزله قسرًا في حي الثوري pic.twitter.com/dXaABWG3JE — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 8, 2025