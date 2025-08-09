Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital warns of imminent disaster due to fuel shortage

Ahlulbayt News Agency: Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital, located in the central Gaza Strip, has warned of an impending humanitarian and health disaster due to a severe shortage of diesel fuel, amid a sharp increase in the number of wounded and sick individuals.

In a statement on Friday, the hospital confirmed that the currently available amount of diesel is extremely limited and sufficient to operate the hospital for only a few hours.

The statement said, “If the hospital is not supplied immediately and urgently with the necessary diesel, it will go completely out of service, which means the shutdown of operating rooms, intensive care units, incubators, and ventilators.”

The hospital strongly condemned the policy of “drip-feeding diesel,” which is being applied to a facility that serves more than half a million citizens in the central governorate.

It held the relevant authorities fully responsible for the catastrophic consequences of any disruption to the hospital’s operations.

The hospital appealed to all concerned parties, humanitarian organizations, and human rights institutions to urgently and immediately intervene to provide diesel and ensure the continuity of health services.



