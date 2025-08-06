Iran executes ISIL terrorist after supreme court approval

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Iran has executed an ISIL terrorist who planned terror attacks inside the country after receiving training in Syria and Iraq.

The death sentence of an agent of the ISIL terrorist group was carried out this morning, August 6, 2025, following the completion of legal procedures and approval by the Supreme Court.

Mehdi Asgharzadeh, son of Abdolkarim, a member of the Takfiri-terrorist group ISIL, who had received military training in Syria and Iraq and intended to carry out terrorist operations inside Iran, was hanged after his sentence was finalized in the Supreme Court.

The convict, known by the aliases "Abu Khaled" and "Hesam", had joined Takfiri-terrorist groups and traveled to Syria, where he received ideological and military training in ISIL camps.

During his time in Syria, he was active in combat zones and sustained injuries in one of the clashes.

After being wounded, Abu Khaled was transferred to an ISIL base in Iraq. He later entered Iran with a five-member team through the western highlands, intending to recruit and conduct sabotage and terrorist operations.

The group had completed comprehensive training in Iraq on how to carry out terrorist acts in urban areas.

/129