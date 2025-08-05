UN warns Gaza aid is less than half of what is needed

AhlulBayt News Agency: Farhan Haq, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, stated that the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza is less than half of what is required to meet the population’s needs.

During a press briefing on Monday, Haq emphasized that the aid reaching Gaza is far from sufficient and that the region is suffering from extreme hunger.

He explained that the root of the crisis lies in Israel’s control over all border crossings and checkpoints, which restricts the flow of aid.

Haq noted that the inspection procedures at the two crossings currently used by the UN are overly complex and time-consuming.

He added that the solution is to restore the UN-managed aid distribution system, which previously ensured more efficient delivery.

Haq stressed the importance of resuming aid delivery through land crossings using trucks, as this method is more reliable and scalable.

Since March 2, Israel has shut down Gaza’s border crossings to food, medical supplies, fuel, and other essential goods, causing a dramatic deterioration in humanitarian conditions.

Supported by the United States, the Israeli military has been carrying out a campaign in Gaza since October 7, 2023, which has resulted in over 209,000 Palestinians killed or injured—most of them women and children—with more than 9,000 still missing.

