Hamas official blames Netanyahu for Israeli captives’ hunger in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Ezzat al-Resheq has placed full blame on the Israeli occupation government for the hunger being experienced by Israeli captives held in Gaza.

In a statement posted on his Telegram channel Sunday, Resheq expressed regret over the captives’ suffering but insisted that Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government are entirely responsible.

He stated that Netanyahu’s administration has imposed a policy of starvation and thirst on Palestinians, and now even Israeli captives are facing the consequences of that same policy.

Resheq emphasized that Hamas resistance fighters treat captives according to their religious teachings and human values, sharing available food and water with them under the same conditions endured by the rest of the population.

He pointed out that during previous prisoner exchanges, the released Israeli captives were seen to be in good physical and mental health.

Currently, however, Resheq said the captives are suffering from hunger, weight loss, and emaciation, just like their captors and the broader population in Gaza.

He concluded by stating that Netanyahu’s unjust siege on the Palestinian people has also impacted Israeli captives, subjecting them to the same deprivation of food and basic needs.

/129