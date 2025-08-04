Addameer reports 54 Palestinians missing near Israeli-American aid centers

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Addameer Human Rights Association has reported that 54 Palestinians are currently missing after approaching Israeli-American aid distribution centers in Gaza, raising serious concerns about the growing number of disappearances near these locations.

In a statement released Monday, Addameer said that Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have not revealed the fate of the missing individuals and continue to obstruct efforts to recover bodies near the aid centers. The organization warned that the lack of a secure aid distribution system is endangering civilians and may result in further disappearances.

Addameer stated that it has documented cases of aid seekers being arrested, including minors. The group also reported that bodies have been accumulating near aid sites, and in many instances, IOF forces have bulldozed them without allowing for proper recovery or identification.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 65 people were killed and 511 others wounded in the past 24 hours while attempting to access humanitarian aid. This raises the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 1,487, with more than 10,578 injured.

