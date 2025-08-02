Four martyred in Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Ministry of Health announced on Friday that four individuals were martyred following a series of Israeli airstrikes carried out on Thursday, targeting multiple regions in southern and eastern Lebanon.

Lebanese media reported that Israeli warplanes bombed areas near the town of Al-Jarmuq, the Jabal Al-Rihane highlands, and Al-Mahmoudiya in southern Lebanon. Additional strikes hit hills surrounding Janta and Al-Khreibe in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.

Al Jazeera TV confirmed that Israeli warplanes launched multiple airstrikes on these same locations, including the highlands and surrounding hills.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes conducted intense raids across southern and eastern Lebanon, including the districts of Bekaa, Baalbek, and Jezzine.

The report added that recent Israeli attacks, particularly drone strikes, have intensified and caused further casualties.

Although a ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel was reached on November 27, 2024, Tel Aviv has violated it more than 3,000 times.

Israel continues near-daily assaults on southern Lebanon and still occupies five major Lebanese hills captured during its offensive on September 23, 2024. That escalation led to a full-scale war, resulting in over 4,000 Lebanese martyrs and approximately 17,000 wounded.

