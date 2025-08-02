Israeli genocide in Gaza enters 666th day amid famine and mass killings

AhlulBayt News Agency: For the 666th consecutive day, the Israeli occupation continues its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, unleashing relentless air and artillery strikes that kill starving civilians and displaced families. This campaign is fully backed by U.S. political and military support, amid unprecedented global silence and failure.

Correspondents from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported that Israeli forces carried out dozens of airstrikes and committed new massacres, worsening the suffering of over two million displaced people facing extreme famine.

Latest developments:

Medical sources confirmed that several Palestinians were killed by Israeli live fire and airstrikes since dawn on Saturday across the Gaza Strip.

One person was martyred in an Israeli airstrike west of Al-Zawaida in central Gaza.

A baby died at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis due to acute malnutrition.

At dawn, Israeli forces demolished buildings surrounding Asdaa Prison northwest of Khan Yunis.

A woman and her daughter were killed when Israeli forces bombed a tent near the gate of Asdaa Prison.

Three Palestinians, including two brothers, were martyred when an Israeli drone bombed tents sheltering displaced people near Al-Sinaa Junction north of Khan Yunis.

Citizen Hamed Ibrahim Al-Qurainawi, his wife, and their three children were killed when Israeli warplanes bombed their home in Al-Zawaida, central Gaza.

Several civilians were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting an apartment on Aidiya Street, west of Gaza City.

Ongoing genocide:

According to the Ministry of Health, the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza has killed over 60,332 Palestinians, injured 147,643, and left more than 10,000 missing. Famine has claimed dozens of lives, while over two million Palestinians remain forcibly displaced amid widespread destruction.

Since Israel violated the ceasefire on March 18, 2025, it has killed 9,163 Palestinians and injured 35,602.

Since May 27, when Israel turned limited aid distribution points into deadly ambushes, 1,383 Palestinians have been killed, 9,218 injured, and 45 remain missing. This includes the controversial use of the Israeli-US-backed “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” condemned by the UN as a coercive and deadly tool disguised as aid.

Deaths from famine and malnutrition have risen to 162, including 92 children.

