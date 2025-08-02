Palestinian forced to self-demolish home in Jabal al-Mukabber

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday, Israeli occupation authorities compelled a Palestinian resident of Jerusalem to demolish his own home in the town of Jabal al-Mukabber, located in Occupied Jerusalem.

Adham Bassam Owaisat began tearing down his house after receiving a demolition order from the Israeli municipality, which claimed the structure lacked an official Israeli permit.

Owaisat explained that the house, built in 2019, measured only 50 square meters and had provided shelter for a family of four, who are now left homeless.

Bassam Owaisat, father of Adham, described the ordeal: “After four years of living in this house, the municipality issued a demolition order. We hired lawyers and paid thousands of shekels. Four people lived here, and now they’ve been displaced.”

He added, “We were forced to demolish it ourselves because if the municipality did it, we’d be fined 70,000–80,000 shekels. My son has no alternative—we only have this land. We’ll pitch a tent and stay here.”

This demolition is part of Israel’s ongoing policy of pressuring Jerusalemite Palestinians into self-demolition to avoid excessive fines and fees, a tactic that has intensified during the genocidal war on Gaza.

Israeli authorities continue their demolition campaign in Occupied Jerusalem as part of efforts to reduce the Palestinian population and enforce a new demographic reality.

Since the beginning of the genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation authorities have demolished 623 homes and structures in the occupied holy city.

/129