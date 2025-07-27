AhlulBayt News Agency: The launch of Iran's "Nahid-2" satellite aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket has drawn extensive coverage in international media.

The Iranian satellite "Nahid-2" was successfully launched into space on Friday (July 25, 2025) using a Russian Soyuz rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Euronews described the launch as a success and a sign of close ties between Iran and Russia. Dawn News of Pakistan called it evidence of growing space cooperation between the two nations.

Associated Press reported that "Nahid-2" is a communications satellite with a two-year operational lifespan. Al Jazeera highlighted that the satellite represents the latest achievement of Iranian engineers.

An Indian network described the mission as part of Russia’s multi-satellite program aimed at deploying scientific, research, and commercial satellites into Earth's orbit.

The Times of India noted Western skepticism, reporting that Western countries claim Iran’s space efforts are linked to missile development, while Tehran insists the program is purely peaceful and scientific!

Chinese media Shanghai Eye stated that the launch site, supervised by Russia’s space agency, is designated for civilian use—a fact that has contributed to Western concerns.

The Washington Post and The Independent viewed the launch as a sign of strong Iran-Russia relations.

Newsweek described the deepening strategic cooperation as a concern for the U.S.-led West, attributing their unease to the ineffectiveness of sanctions. The launch underscores expanding technological ties between Russia and Iran amid increasing Western pressure on both nations, while also highlighting Iran’s steady progress in satellite technology; a move that not only enhances its capabilities but also sends a clear political message.

The Times of Israel, referencing the recent strategic cooperation pact between Russia and Iran, expressed dissatisfaction with the successful launch from a Russian facility and noted Moscow’s strong condemnation of Israeli and American attacks on Iran.



