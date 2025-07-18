  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Bomb explosion in Tel Aviv injures 2 Israeli police officers

18 July 2025 - 12:22
News ID: 1709019
Source: Mehr
Bomb explosion in Tel Aviv injures 2 Israeli police officers

At least two Israeli police officers were injured in a bomb explosion in the southeast of Tel Aviv.

At least two Israeli police officers were injured in a bomb explosion in the southeast of Tel Aviv.

At least two Israeli police officers were wounded after a bomb detonated while they were searching a residential house in the southeast of Tel Aviv.

According to Channel 13 of the Israeli regime, the explosion occurred during an inspection of a house in Jaljulia, resulting in the injuries.

No further details on the severity of the injuries or the cause of the explosion have been released so far.

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha