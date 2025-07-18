Bomb explosion in Tel Aviv injures 2 Israeli police officers

At least two Israeli police officers were injured in a bomb explosion in the southeast of Tel Aviv.

At least two Israeli police officers were wounded after a bomb detonated while they were searching a residential house in the southeast of Tel Aviv.

According to Channel 13 of the Israeli regime, the explosion occurred during an inspection of a house in Jaljulia, resulting in the injuries.

No further details on the severity of the injuries or the cause of the explosion have been released so far.