AhlulBayt News Agency: Some buildings in the north and east of Tehran were attacked in the latest act of agression by the Zionist regime on Monday.

According to reports, the northwest and east of Tehran have been targeted by missile and drone attacks.

This attacks resulted in damage to a power distribution feeder in northern Tehran, causing power outages in some areas.

Tehran's Shahid Beheshti University was one of the places came under attack by Zionist regime on Monday.

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