Iranian FM reaffirms commitment to strong relations with Saudi Arabia

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Minister has emphasized the country's dedication to maintaining and strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia, affirming that no disruptions will be allowed in the brotherly relations between the two nations.

Addressing concerns surrounding the recent arrest of an Iranian citizen in Medina during the Hajj pilgrimage, the minister stated that the issue is being taken seriously. "The relationship with Saudi Arabia is currently receiving close attention due to the recent developments," he noted.

He further assured that efforts are underway to ensure Iranian pilgrims face no obstacles in their journey. "I am in close contact with my colleagues in the Hajj Organization to prevent any disruption in the dispatch of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia," he added.

Reiterating Iran's commitment to bilateral cooperation, he stated, "Saudi Arabia holds an important position in Iran’s foreign policy, and we will continue fostering friendly relations without allowing any setbacks."

The remarks come at a time when Iran and Saudi Arabia are working to enhance diplomatic ties, particularly in matters related to religious and cultural exchanges.

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