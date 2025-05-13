Trump begins Middle East tour with Saudi Arabia visit

AhlulBayt News Agency: US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning, marking the first stop of a three-day tour that will also take him to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. This visit is the first official state trip of his second presidency, with a focus on strengthening diplomatic and economic ties in the region.

The White House described Trump’s visit as a “historic return to the Middle East,” emphasizing his commitment to regional partnerships. His decision to begin his tour in Saudi Arabia highlights the kingdom’s diplomatic influence.

Al Jazeera Correspondent Hashem Ahelbarra noted that Trump’s choice to visit Saudi Arabia first mirrors his decision in 2017, when he made the kingdom his first foreign destination as president.

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