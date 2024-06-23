Paris Grand Mosque condemns growing political and media attacks on Islam in France

The Grand Mosque of Paris condemned the growing trend of political and media attacks on Islam in France.The mosque said in a statement that such Islamophobic onslaughts have intensified in recent months as the country voted in EU elections and is preparing to vote in general elections soon.An early legislative election is expected to be held in France in two rounds on June 30 and July 7. 2024, to elect the 577 members of the 17th National Assembly of the Fifth French Republic.The Grand Mosque of Paris said in its statement that there is a systemic misuse of Islam and a negative portrayal of the religion in the political discourse.It called for raising awareness about Islam and urged politicians to stop attacking Islam and Muslims and instead focus on the real challenges in society.The statement also stressed the need for mutual respect and commitment to listening to people’s voices.With around six million people of Islamic faith or background, France is home to one of Europe's largest Muslim communities.As the country’s snap parliamentary elections approach, Muslim voters are increasingly worried about the prospect of a far-right victory, fearing the possible restrictions that could follow.Some of those campaigning in the elections have attacked Islam and Muslims, vowing to introduce further restrictions on Islamic symbols and practices in the country if elected./129