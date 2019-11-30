Enemies plan to crush Iran’s power, resistance through unrest

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Arafi emphasized on correcting the weaknesses of the officials and called the ‎enemies’ plan to crush the power of the Islamic Resistance by creating insecurity and riots.‎



In his Friday prayer sermon to a large and fervent crowd of believers at ‎Qom’s ‎Qods ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎Prayer Hall, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi ‎referred to the dimensions of the Statement on Second ‎Phase of the Islamic Revolution and said, “While the statement has an fluent and articulate ‎appearance and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Khamenei] has ‎summarized and analyzed the past forty years of the Islamic Revolution and has taken a ‎look at the future and the problems that lie ahead, in its deep and hidden layers, the rules ‎for the future of the Islamic Revolution are mentioned, which is very important.”‎

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The head of the Islamic Seminaries of Iran noted, “To say that the world is in the hands of ‎the superpowers, that the wave of desires are widespread and that we must surrender is a ‎very dangerous theory.”‎

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He also referred to the recent situation in the country and said, “In implementing economic ‎policies, some of which are correct and important principles, more precise planning and ‎more thought-out measures must be pursued and the methods of economic policies must ‎be given greater attention than before.”‎



Ayatollah Arafi stated, “It was possible to act more accurately and precisely in the ‎enforcement and implementation of the increase in the price of gasoline and officials must ‎pay more attention to this issue in economic movements.”‎



The jurisprudent member of the Guardian Council emphasized that the livelihood and ‎economic concerns of the people, elites and sources of emulation in regard to the prices and ‎living conditions of various strata of society must be taken into consideration and added, ‎‎“We must understand the depth of the suffering of the disadvantaged when they are short of ‎bread and this must be understood by the officials.”‎



He pointed out, “The great Iranian nation must know that a new plan was designed by the ‎United States, Zionists, Saudis and their collaborators to defeat the Islamic Resistance Axis ‎power through riots and insecurity. The increase of the cost of gasoline was an pretext ‎because it was clear that extensive plans had been made to exploit the protests and harm ‎the country.”‎



Ayatollah Arafi added, “We see how this plan was advanced in Iran, Iraq and Lebanon and ‎how the enemies followed this line. The Islamic Resistance Axis of that has demonstrated its ‎greatness by defeating the riots and insecurity. Trump, Netanyahu and ibn Salman and the ‎fugitive mercenaries want to destroy the safety and security of Iranian society.”‎



His Eminence said, “The people have problems and there are serious weaknesses among the ‎officials and officials need to reform themselves and make more efforts, but we must know ‎that the enemies want to destroy the security and power of Iran. Individuals like Trump are ‎so cowardly, such that they previously entered Iraq and they are presently in Afghanistan as ‎thieves.” ‎



Addressing the enemies of the Iranian people, Ayatollah Arafi said, “You, the thieves of the ‎world who feared the nations of the world, have plotted to destroy the power of Islam and ‎the Islamic Revolution. You must know that in this plan, by the grace of God, you will be ‎defeated with the management of the Supreme Leader, the resistance of the people and the ‎jihadi efforts of the officials.”‎



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