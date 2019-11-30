Enemies plan to crush Iran’s power, resistance through unrest

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Arafi emphasized on correcting the weaknesses of the officials and called the enemies’ plan to crush the power of the Islamic Resistance by creating insecurity and riots.
In his Friday prayer sermon to a large and fervent crowd of believers at Qom’s Qods Prayer Hall, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi referred to the dimensions of the Statement on Second Phase of the Islamic Revolution and said, “While the statement has an fluent and articulate appearance and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Khamenei] has summarized and analyzed the past forty years of the Islamic Revolution and has taken a look at the future and the problems that lie ahead, in its deep and hidden layers, the rules for the future of the Islamic Revolution are mentioned, which is very important.”
The head of the Islamic Seminaries of Iran noted, “To say that the world is in the hands of the superpowers, that the wave of desires are widespread and that we must surrender is a very dangerous theory.”
He also referred to the recent situation in the country and said, “In implementing economic policies, some of which are correct and important principles, more precise planning and more thought-out measures must be pursued and the methods of economic policies must be given greater attention than before.”
Ayatollah Arafi stated, “It was possible to act more accurately and precisely in the enforcement and implementation of the increase in the price of gasoline and officials must pay more attention to this issue in economic movements.”
The jurisprudent member of the Guardian Council emphasized that the livelihood and economic concerns of the people, elites and sources of emulation in regard to the prices and living conditions of various strata of society must be taken into consideration and added, “We must understand the depth of the suffering of the disadvantaged when they are short of bread and this must be understood by the officials.”
He pointed out, “The great Iranian nation must know that a new plan was designed by the United States, Zionists, Saudis and their collaborators to defeat the Islamic Resistance Axis power through riots and insecurity. The increase of the cost of gasoline was an pretext because it was clear that extensive plans had been made to exploit the protests and harm the country.”
Ayatollah Arafi added, “We see how this plan was advanced in Iran, Iraq and Lebanon and how the enemies followed this line. The Islamic Resistance Axis of that has demonstrated its greatness by defeating the riots and insecurity. Trump, Netanyahu and ibn Salman and the fugitive mercenaries want to destroy the safety and security of Iranian society.”
His Eminence said, “The people have problems and there are serious weaknesses among the officials and officials need to reform themselves and make more efforts, but we must know that the enemies want to destroy the security and power of Iran. Individuals like Trump are so cowardly, such that they previously entered Iraq and they are presently in Afghanistan as thieves.”
Addressing the enemies of the Iranian people, Ayatollah Arafi said, “You, the thieves of the world who feared the nations of the world, have plotted to destroy the power of Islam and the Islamic Revolution. You must know that in this plan, by the grace of God, you will be defeated with the management of the Supreme Leader, the resistance of the people and the jihadi efforts of the officials.”
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Ayatollah Arafi emphasized on correcting the weaknesses of the officials and called the enemies’ plan to crush the power of the Islamic Resistance by creating insecurity and riots.
AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Arafi emphasized on correcting the weaknesses of the officials and called the enemies’ plan to crush the power of the Islamic Resistance by creating insecurity and riots.