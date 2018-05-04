Lebanese Army finds Israeli spy device near border

(AhlulBayt News Agency) - The Lebanese Army Thursday discovered an Israeli aerial surveillance device in the southern district of Marjayoun, the state-run National News Agency reported.



The device, discovered by an Army patrol on the outskirts of the town of Tulin, was taken to a military base, the NNA reported.



The discovery comes after a week of heightened Israeli activity on the border, which saw two abductions of Lebanese nationals by the Israeli Army.



On Monday, the Army reported that “an Israeli enemy patrol carried out the abduction of Nohad Dali from the town of Shebaa and took her into occupied Palestinian territory.” The woman was later released.



On Wednesday, a shepherd identified as Ismail Saab by Hezbollah’s War Media Center was seized by Israeli forces in the disputed territory of Shebaa Farms.



Israel violates Lebanon’s territorial sovereignty on a near daily basis via land, air and sea incursions.





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