Iraq - Hakeem, US Ambassador discuss political situation

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hlulaytewsgency) - Leader of the Supreme Iraqi Islamic Council (SIIC), Ammar al-Hakeem, discussed on Tuesday, Feb. 26, with US Ambassador to Iraq, Robert Beecroft, the political situation in Iraq.A statement issued by the SIIC said that the two discussed the relations between Iraq and the United States and means to develop them for the benefit of both countries' people, pointing out that Hakeem clarified that Iraq is open toward all and seeks to develop its relations with all countries.For his part, Ambassador Beecroft praised Hakeem's efforts toward solving current political crisis and his call on the political adversaries for calmness and dialogue, as well as the national unity./129