OIC to Send Special Envoy to Myanmar

( A hlul B ayt N ews A gency) - The decision to appoint the envoy was made at the Fourth Extraordinary Islamic Summit in Mecca in August, the OIC said in a statement.

The OIC will also be sending a liaison officer to assess the humanitarian needs of the affected people in Rakhine state in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, in response to a letter written by OIC secretary-general Ekemeleddin Ihsanoglu, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Navanethem Pillay, welcomed the OIC's interest and support on the Rohingya issue.

In his letter, Ihsanoglu expressed the anxiety of the OIC and its member states over the state of the Rohingya Muslim minority population, which was being subjected to grave human-rights violations, repression and ethnic cleansing.

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