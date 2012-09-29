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hlulaytewsgency) - Iranian Cultural Center in India held a ceremony yesterday, September 28, in Mumbai, to commemorate birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS) and Hazrat Fatemeh Ma’soumeh (SA).The program was held with the participation of Hojat-ol-Islam Mahdawi Pur, representative of the Supreme Leader in India, Iranian cultural attache in India and a large number of scholars, cultural and religious figures as well as Ahl-ul-Bayt’s (AS) devotees.Addressing the program, Hojat-ol-Islam Mahdawi Pur talked about Seerah of Imam Reza (AS) and events took place while the Imam residing in Khorasan Province.He said that Imam Reza's (AS) scientific superiority over the scholars of other religions made him known as “Alem-e Al-e Muhammad (PBUH)” (the sage of the Household of the Prophet Muhammad).The program continued with eulogies lauding Imam Reza (AS) in Urdu language.Iranians Mosque in Mumbai played host to the program on the auspicious occasion./129