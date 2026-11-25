AhlulBayt News Agency: A mourning gathering was held at Masjid Kala Imambara in Peer Bukhara, Lucknow, on the death anniversary of Hazrat Ummul Baneen (SA). Addressing the gathering, Maulana Syed Ali Hashim Abidi paid tribute to her exemplary upbringing, the unparalleled loyalty of Hazrat Abbas (AS) and the sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala.

The Majlis-e-Aza was organised at Masjid Kala Imambara, Peer Bukhara, Lucknow, following Maghrib and Isha prayers. The gathering was addressed by Maulana Syed Ali Hashim Abidi, the mosque’s Imam-e-Jamaat.

Referring to a narration attributed to Imam Zainul Abideen (AS), Maulana Abidi highlighted the greatness, loyalty and sacrifices of Hazrat Abbas ibn Ali (AS). According to the narration, Imam Sajjad (AS) stated that Hazrat Abbas made an extraordinary sacrifice in support of his brother. In recognition of his sacrifice, Allah Almighty granted him two wings in place of his severed hands, enabling him to fly alongside the angels in Paradise. On the Day of Judgment, all martyrs will envy his distinguished status and rank.

Hazrat Ummul Baneen’s Upbringing and the Unmatched Loyalty of Hazrat Abbas

Maulana Syed Ali Hashim Abidi said that the influence of Hazrat Ummul Baneen’s (SA) upbringing was clearly reflected in the life and character of Hazrat Abbas (AS). She raised a son whose recognition of the Imam, obedience, loyalty and spirit of sacrifice were unparalleled. All four of her sons laid down their lives in support of Imam Hussain (AS).

He further stated that Imam Hussain (AS) is the Proof of Allah and the heir to the Prophets. The sacrifice of Hazrat Ummul Baneen’s sons in his support was a clear demonstration of their greatness, recognition of the Imam and unwavering loyalty.

Highlighting the esteemed position of Hazrat Ummul Baneen (SA), Maulana Abidi said that the respect shown to her by Imam Hasan (AS), Imam Hussain (AS), Hazrat Zainab (SA) and Imam Zainul Abideen (AS) reflected her exceptional status and spiritual dignity.

He added that when such distinguished personalities, including the Proof of Allah and the descendants of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), showed her such respect, seeking Allah’s blessings through her was also a source of virtue. He expressed confidence that Allah Almighty would certainly accept such praye.

Hazrat Ummul Baneen’s Lifelong Mourning for the Martyrs of Karbala

Maulana Abidi said that after the martyrdom of all four of her sons, Hazrat Ummul Baneen (SA) devoted the remainder of her life to remembering Imam Hussain (AS) and commemorating the tragedies and sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala.

He noted that her continuous mourning and participation in Azadari played an important role in keeping the memory of Karbala and its message alive.

The gathering concluded with the organisation of Hazrat Ummul Baneen’s (SA) dastarkhwan. A large number of believers attended the Majlis-e-Aza.