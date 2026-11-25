ABNA24 - Gaza’s healthcare system remains unable to recover from the devastation caused by Israel’s genocidal war despite the ceasefire, with 47% of essential medicines out of stock and all 36 hospitals damaged, according to a new study by the Palestinian Center for Political Studies.

The research, prepared by Ibrahim al-Hawajri and released Monday, found that none of Gaza’s 36 hospitals had regained full operational capacity. As of June 2026, only 19 hospitals were partially functioning, compared with 16 in July 2024.

Titled “The Healthcare System Under Fire: Documenting and Analyzing Attacks on Hospitals and Health Facilities in the Gaza Strip (October 2023–August 2026),” the study documented repeated Israeli attacks on medical facilities, including Al-Shifa, Nasser and the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship hospitals.

It concluded that the attacks followed a widespread, recurring pattern rather than constituting isolated incidents, severely undermining Gaza’s medical infrastructure, healthcare workforce and treatment capabilities.

The study also challenged Israeli allegations that hospitals were used for military purposes, noting that several claims lacked independently verifiable evidence. It stressed that medical facilities remain protected under international humanitarian law, subject to strict legal conditions governing any loss of protection.

According to the findings, Gaza’s healthcare sector had lost approximately 14% of its workforce by August 2026, while shortages of medicines and equipment disrupted diagnostic services, laboratory testing and disease surveillance.

The researchers warned that continued Israeli restrictions on fuel, medical supplies and equipment, along with limited medical evacuations, are preventing hospitals from recovering and endangering patients with chronic illnesses and serious injuries.

The study estimated that $10 billion is needed to rebuild Gaza’s healthcare system, including damaged hospitals, medical infrastructure, equipment and essential services.

It also examined the potential classification of documented attacks as war crimes and crimes against humanity, calling for continued evidence collection and accountability through the International Criminal Court and other international mechanisms.

The researchers urged the creation of a unified database documenting attacks on healthcare facilities, an independent mechanism to investigate Israeli claims about hospitals, and increased international funding for reconstruction.

They also called for unrestricted entry of medical supplies and expanded medical evacuations for patients requiring treatment outside Gaza.

The study concluded that protecting Gaza’s hospitals represents a critical test of international law and the international community’s ability to ensure accountability and safeguard Palestinians’ rights to healthcare and life.



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