ABNA24 - Gaza’s Ministry of Health declared an epidemiological alert on Tuesday following a sharp increase in viral and bacterial meningitis cases, warning of serious threats to children and infants amid deteriorating environmental and living conditions across the war-ravaged territory.

Speaking at a press conference, Nidal Ghneim, deputy director-general of primary healthcare for public health affairs, said meningitis infections peaked in October, with 272 cases recorded, compared with a monthly average of 30 to 50 cases earlier this year.

He said the surge represented an increase of more than eightfold compared with the usual monthly level.

Bacterial meningitis cases have also risen sharply, with 108 infections recorded in October and another 100 since the beginning of November.

According to Ghneim, 15 people have died from meningitis since the beginning of 2026, including five deaths recorded during August, September and October.

The ministry said laboratory testing identified enterovirus as the cause of the viral meningitis cases, linking its spread to Gaza’s deteriorating environmental conditions.

It explained that viral meningitis is generally less severe, with most patients recovering, while bacterial meningitis requires urgent medical treatment and preventive measures because of its potentially life-threatening complications.

Destroyed infrastructure fuels disease outbreak

The Health Ministry attributed the rising infections to the widespread destruction of water and sanitation infrastructure, contamination of domestic water supplies with sewage, and severe overcrowding in displacement shelters.

Other contributing factors include overflowing sewage systems during the rainy season, shortages of safe drinking water and inadequate personal hygiene supplies.

The ministry held Israeli authorities directly responsible for the outbreak, citing attacks on essential infrastructure and continued restrictions on the entry of maintenance supplies, disinfectants and fuel needed to operate vital facilities.

It warned that the combination of environmental contamination and deteriorating living conditions is creating an increasingly dangerous public health emergency.

Urgent appeal for international intervention

The ministry called on the international community and UN agencies, particularly the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, to intervene urgently.

It appealed for laboratory supplies, medicines and antibiotics, along with fuel and equipment needed to repair damaged water and sewage networks.

The ministry also stressed the need to strengthen hospitals’ capacity to isolate infected patients and provide appropriate treatment.

Health officials urged residents to use safe drinking water, wash their hands regularly and seek immediate medical attention if they develop concerning symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, repeated vomiting or unusual lethargy.

The ministry said medical teams and epidemiological surveillance units are continuing to monitor infections and close contacts around the clock.

It warned that further deterioration in Gaza’s environmental and living conditions could accelerate the spread of meningitis and deepen the territory’s worsening public health crisis.



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