ABNA24 - The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza said it documented 6,405 Israeli violations during the 410 days since the ceasefire agreement took effect, saying they resulted in 1,690 Palestinian fatalities, 6,120 injuries, and 223 arrests.

In a statement released on Tuesday, GMO reported that its teams had documented ongoing strikes, shootings, and arrests since the agreement entered into force in October 2025, alongside tight restrictions on the entry of supplies and the travel of citizens.

GMO accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement and its humanitarian protocol, holding it responsible for the ongoing loss of life and the obstruction of relief efforts.

In recent weeks, gunfire has struck displaced Palestinians inside their tents as well as teams working to protect them from flooding, including a November 3 incident in which shots hit tents at a displacement camp north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that civilians sustained injuries in Israeli shooting attacks, adding that an international relief organization was forced to leave the site where it was carrying out relief work ahead of heavy rainfall.



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