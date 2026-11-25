ABNA24 - Israeli occupation forces [IOF] launched a series of artillery attacks and detonations across several areas in southern Lebanon from midnight until the morning of November 25, 2026.

Artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of Mayfadoun and Kfarchouba, as well as Kounine, Wadi Zibqin, the outskirts of Baraachit, Al-Mansouri and the outskirts of Zibqin.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” detonations were reported in Kfar Tebnit and Ainata, adding to the ongoing escalation across southern Lebanon.

The latest attacks constitute violations of the ceasefire agreement and the November 27, 2024, cessation of hostilities declaration, as well as relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolutions 425 and 1701.



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