ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement has condemned the assassination of Mohamed Abu Nahl, director general of Gaza’s internal security service, in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Tuesday as a “war crime.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hamas accused Israel of seeking to spread chaos in the enclave by targeting security officers and members of the civilian police force.

Hamas mourned Abu Nahl and praised his role in maintaining internal security during the war on Gaza.

Hamas said that the targeting of security and police officers undermines Palestinian society and public safety, forming part of ongoing attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire agreement.

The Movement urged the mediators and sponsors of the agreement to intervene immediately to halt the assassinations and compel Israel to fulfill its commitments.

Gaza’s ministry of interior and national security announced on Tuesday that Mohamed Abu Nahl, director general of the internal security service, was assassinated in an airstrike in the west of Gaza City.

The ministry said Abu Nahl’s assassination followed recent major successes by the internal security service in tracking down groups accused of collaborating with Israeli forces from areas under Israeli military control.