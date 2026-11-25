ABNA24 - A prominent American journalist has criticized the United States’ war of aggression against Iran, stressing that US President Donald Trump’s use of presidential power to launch an unjustified act of aggression was a major mistake.

prominent American journalist Bob Woodward said in an interview that the war against Iran broke out without any provocation by Tehran and without justification, adding that launching the war was a major mistake.

He also described Trump as far worse than former US President Richard Nixon, saying that some members of Nixon’s inner circle had tried to stop or prevent wars, whereas those surrounding Trump only beat the drums of war.

Woodward further noted that Trump had made billions of dollars during his presidency. He said that in the past, it would have been a scandal for a president to travel aboard someone else’s private aircraft, whereas Trump has now directly received a free private jet.

The prominent journalist said he believed that the war with Iran would be what Trump’s presidency is remembered for, adding that by igniting the conflict, Trump had taken the country down the wrong path.



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