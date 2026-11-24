AhlulBayt News Agency: The second meeting of the Central Executive Council of the Jafaria Students Organisation Pakistan (JSO) will be held on December 11, 12 and 13, 2026, in Karachi, Sindh. The meeting will be chaired by JSO Pakistan Central President Syed Fath Rizvi.

Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, Leader of the Shia community in Pakistan, will deliver a special address at the meeting. Allama Shabbir Hassan Meisami, Central Secretary-General of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, members of the Central Supervisory Council, religious scholars and senior organisational members will also address the gathering.

On the occasion, important meetings of JSO Pakistan’s Central Supervisory Council and Central Cabinet will also be held. These meetings are expected to focus on the organisation’s future, activities and strategy for upcoming programmes.

Members of the Central Executive Council for the 2025–2027 term from across Pakistan will participate in the gathering. Discussions will include a review of the organisation’s performance, ongoing activities and challenges, followed by consultations and key decisions on its future course of action.