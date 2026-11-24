ABNA24 - At least 36 Palestinians, including seven children, have been killed in attacks involving Jewish settlers since the beginning of 2026, according to a statistical report released by the Palestine Information Center (Mu’ta).

The report revealed that 17 Palestinians were killed in seven large-scale attacks, some of which claimed the lives of multiple members of the same family, including four members of the Ramadan family in the town of Tell, in the Nablus governorate.

According to Mu’ta, the death toll includes Palestinians shot and killed directly by Jewish settlers, others killed by Israeli soldiers accompanying and protecting the attackers, as well as victims of vehicle-ramming attacks and people who died as a result of injuries or other consequences of settler assaults.

The report documented victims across nine West Bank governorates, in addition to one case inside Israel.

Ramallah and Nablus account for 25 Palestinian deaths

The Ramallah and al-Bireh governorate recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 15 Palestinians killed, followed by Nablus with 10 and al-Khalil with three.

Together, Ramallah and Nablus accounted for 25 of the 36 deaths, nearly 70% of the total.

March was the deadliest month, with 10 Palestinians killed, followed by July with nine.

The report also highlighted the young age of many victims. Twenty of those killed were under 30, including seven children.

The youngest victim was 13-year-old Aws al-Naasan, who was killed during an Israeli raid on a boys’ school in the village of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah.

In the Nablus governorate, the report documented the deaths of brothers Mohammed and Fahim Muammar in the village of Qaryut, as well as four members of the Ramadan family in Tell.

Deadly settler attacks continue in November

Among those killed in November was Fadda Mohammed Fheidat, who was shot dead by Jewish settlers in the village of al-Duyuk al-Tahta, west of Jericho, on November 17.

Approximately two weeks earlier, Jewish settlers had seized eight homes in the same village at gunpoint.

On November 20, Hamza Masoud Salim Abdo, 42, was killed near the village of Dura al-Qar’a, northeast of Ramallah.

According to the report, an Israeli settlement security guard opened fire on two Palestinians near the village, wounding both.

The Palestinian General Authority of Civil Affairs subsequently informed the Ministry of Health that Abdo had died and that Israeli authorities were withholding his body.

Settler attacks more than double during olive harvest season

Figures released by the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission show that Ramallah and Nablus, the two governorates with the highest number of settler-related fatalities since the beginning of 2026, also experienced the most settler attacks during October.

The commission documented 393 settler attacks in Ramallah and al-Bireh and 353 in Nablus, together accounting for more than half of all settler attacks recorded across the occupied West Bank that month.

According to the commission, settler attacks surged from 647 in September to 1,369 in October, an increase of approximately 112%, coinciding with the Palestinian olive harvest season.

The attacks damaged 4,498 olive trees, while the commission documented 165 incidents of olive theft during the harvest month.

The figures highlight the escalating violence facing Palestinian communities across the occupied West Bank, where settler attacks have claimed lives, damaged agricultural land and threatened the livelihoods of families who depend on the annual olive harvest



/129